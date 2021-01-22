Brown Co. reports additional COVID-19 death, 40 new cases

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting one COVID-19-related death, 40 new positive cases and 59 recoveries.

The health department says the latest death was a male his 50s.

With 40 new positives and 59 recoveries, the total number of active cases now sits at 496 for the county, down from 525 on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 death toll in Brown County has reached 98, and there are currently 24 people hospitalized with the virus.

For additional demographic information, see the image below: