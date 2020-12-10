Brown Co. reports new COVID-19 death, 47 new cases

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting 47 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

The health department says a woman in her 70s who was not a nursing home resident became the 48th Brown Co. resident to die after contracting the virus. It is unknown if she had additional medical conditions.

With 47 new positives and 26 recoveries, the total active cases now sits at 429 for the county.

The COVID-19 death toll in Brown County has reached 48.

