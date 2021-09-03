Brown Co. reports record number of COVID-19 cases for 2nd week in a row, 4 new deaths include woman in 30s

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting a record number of new weekly COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive week to go along with four new deaths.

The health department says there are 344 new positive cases this week, up from the previous record of 319 reached last week.

According to the health department, four people died after contracting the virus this past week, broken down into the following demographics:

Woman in her 30s

Woman in her 40s

Woman in her 70s

Man in his 80s

That brings the county’s total to 160 deaths.

There are currently 441 active cases in Brown County, and 19 people are hospitalized with the virus.

Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood is operating a COVID-19 screening clinic with no cost testing. Individuals should text “covidhelp” to 325-216-4824 to utilize this service.

COVID-19 Vaccinations for Brown County:

People with at least one dose – 14,232 (284 additional)

People fully vaccinated – 12,204 (329 additional)

Percentage of people 12+ fully vaccinated – 37.10%

There are an estimated 30,883 Brown County residents who remain eligible for vaccination.

The Brownwood-Brown County Health Department has scheduled several COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the month of September. There is no fee to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, and walk-ins will be welcome at the scheduled clinics during September. Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations will be offered at the clinics.

The clinics scheduled for September are as follows:

Thursday, September 9 th , from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Adams Street Community Center, located at 511 E. Adams Street, next to the Brownwood Public Library.

, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Adams Street Community Center, located at 511 E. Adams Street, next to the Brownwood Public Library. Thursday, September 16 th , from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Adams Street Community Center, located at 511 E. Adams Street, next to the Brownwood Public Library.

, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Adams Street Community Center, located at 511 E. Adams Street, next to the Brownwood Public Library. Saturday, September 25 th , from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Health Department, located at 510 E. Lee Street.

, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Health Department, located at 510 E. Lee Street. Thursday, September 30th, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Adams Street Community Center, located at 511 E. Adams Street, next to the Brownwood Public Library.

COVID-19 vaccinations are also available at no cost at the Health Department at 510 E. Lee Street Monday-Friday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 4:45 p.m.