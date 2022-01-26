BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is asking for help locating a suspect accused of burgling a storage unit in Brownwood.

BCSO is asking citizens for help identifying the suspect seen in the picture below, who is accused of breaking into the Elite storage buildings on Highway 279 around 3:45 a.m. on January 7, according to a social media post from the sheriff’s office.

Investigators also believe the vehicle pictured below is possibly related to the case.

Anyone with information on this suspect’s identity is encouraged to call Investigator Wyatt at (325) 646-5510 ext. 4304.