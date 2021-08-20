Brown Co. superintendents tout accomplishments during pandemic

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — As the new school year kicks off, some leaders in Brown County school districts gathered in Brownwood for the Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

“We’ve always had great success at Early ISD and last year was a great example of the success we’ve had,” said Early ISD Superintendent Dr. Dewayne Wilkins.

Wilkins and fellow superintendents Dr. Josh Martin and Dr. Joe Young were all in attendance, highlighting their big accomplishments during the 2020 school year.

The three districts say they are proud that they were able to get kids back in school despite the past challenging year.

“COVID has restocked this fire of what it means to be in a community, and we all three represent three great communities. As a county, we’re accomplishing things a lot of counties in the State of Texas don’t get to do,” said Bangs ISD Superintendent Dr. Josh Martin.

And because the community values their children’s education, the school districts were able to see students increase mastery levels.

“We focus on kids, that’s our number one priority,” said Brownwood ISD Superintendent Dr. Joe Young.