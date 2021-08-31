Brown Co. United Way 2022 campaign kicks off at Underwood’s

BROWNWOOD, Texas (News Release) — Bradlee Dodds, Executive Director of the Brown County United Way, says that the 2022 Campaign Kick Off at Underwood’s Cafeteria was a success.

“I am excited to announce that we raised $4,239.80 yesterday,” said Dodds. “Thank you to Paul & Leo Underwood for hosting the annual United Way Campaign for the 18th time. We appreciate all of the Underwood’s employees, Brown County United Way board members and agency representatives that volunteered and served the generous patrons at Underwoods. We also want to thank everyone who came out and ate lunch and helped us kick off this year’s campaign. It was a lot of fun and always a great way to start our campaign.”