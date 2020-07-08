Brown Co. up to 126 active COVID-19 cases

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting nine new positive COVID-19 test results and 24 negatives. 

There are 152 tests pending results, and the numbers reported only include PCR tests, even though they “provide support and contact tracing for antibody and antigen testing,” the release states.

The health department reports 126 total positive results for Brown County, 53 of which are currently active.

The total death count remains at 13.

A total of 2391 tests have been conducted, and 60 people have recovered.

The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County are below:

  • 2391  Tested
  • 2113  Negative
  • 152    Pending
  • 126    Positive Cases
  • 60      Recovered
  • 53      Active Cases
  • 13      Deaths

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News