Brown Co. up to 126 active COVID-19 cases

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting nine new positive COVID-19 test results and 24 negatives.

There are 152 tests pending results, and the numbers reported only include PCR tests, even though they “provide support and contact tracing for antibody and antigen testing,” the release states.

The health department reports 126 total positive results for Brown County, 53 of which are currently active.

The total death count remains at 13.

A total of 2391 tests have been conducted, and 60 people have recovered.

The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County are below: