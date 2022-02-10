BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Brown County Youth Fair Association (BCYFA) has requested the use of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds for capital improvements on the aging Earl Q. Wilson Arena.

Brown County was allocated $7,354,638 from the ARP in two installments, receiving the first installment of $3,677,319 in June 2021. The second installment is expected to be received this May.

While the American Relief Plan funds are primarily used for COVID-19 related relief, they are also eligible to be used for financial recovery to recoup losses during the pandemic within the county.

Brown County allocated money towards a new radio system, water improvements, and donated to several local nonprofits hit hard during the pandemic.

One of those, the Brown County Youth Fair Association, needs improvements on their nearly 60-year-old rodeo arena.

An uncovered facility, the arena bleachers, concessions, restrooms and announcer’s stand have all been hit hard by weather-related corrosion.

“We are not able to maintain those facilities because everything we do and raise goes back to the kids of Brown County,” Brown County Rodeo President Bryan Senkirk said.

Senkirk, as well as co-chairman of the Brown County Rodeo Tommy Doughtery, approached County Judge Paul Lilly about a proposal for capital improvements at the arena.

Their proposal was to use those ARP funds to raise the quality of the facilities and improve the rentability, with hopes of increasing the local revenue for restaurants, hotels, shops and gas stations. According to the Brown County Chamber of Commerce, money spent by visitors within the county rolls over seven times in sales tax purchases, which increases city and county tax revenues.

However, the upgrades and renovations in the proposal will also benefit the county. The BCFYA said they plan on using the facilities as a disaster relief shelter and supply storage, storage for Brown County’s Emergency Management vehicles and a relief location for pets and animals during natural disasters.

The renovations to the facility were presented in a four-phase plan, beginning with the safety and sanitation issues the arena faces.

In phases one and two, renovations would involve fixing the announcer’s stand, updating concessions area with new appliances, structural repair and renovation to the seating and railing, as well as purchasing a 55-60 horsepower tractor and repainting the pens, chutes and stands.

The total for phases one and two is roughly $590,000.

Phases three and four involve putting in new fencing, as well as a large roof to cover the arena. Phase four’s roof is the most expensive upgrade, sitting anywhere between $2-3.5 million due to fluctuating metal prices.

Brown County and the BCYFA have hard deadlines for the improvements. On December 31, 2024, all funds must be incurred and obligated. Two years later, all funds must be expended to cover the obligations and all the work must be completed.