Brown County closing Courthouse and government building areas open for the general public

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Brown County Courthouse and all County Government Buildings will close their public lobbies and other areas open to the general public.

“The Courthouse and other County Buildings are not halting business and shell remain open but rather accessible to the public bu appointment,” said Dr. Paul Lilly in an executive order.

The public is requested to call and set an appointment with the office they need to visit.

Exceptions:

The order will not affect people desiring to attend weekly County Commissioners Court meetings. However, the public is strongly encouraged to watch these meetings at home as they will be televised.

Law Enforcement and Public Safety Buildings.

The order will remain in effect from March 31st, 2020 at 12:01 am until April 17th, 11:59 pm.

You can find the full Executive Order and a County Directory in the document attached below.