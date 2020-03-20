Brown County confirms second COVID-19 case

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Brown County.
The Brown County Health Department confirmed the case in a news release issued Friday evening.
According to the news release, a male in his 70s is currently in quarantine after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.
The man had no reported international travel.
The epidemiologist at the health department is currently investigating, the release states.
“We are working with the person to identify any close contacts he had and will follow the guidelines of the CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services in regard to isolation requirements,” said Lisa Dick, Health Administrator of Brownwood/Brown County Health Department in the news release.
There is currently no additional information available regarding the patient, the release states.
Brown County Health Department has set up two hotline numbers for questions about COVID-19.
The numbers are 325.642.2635 or 325.430.5933. Calls are taken from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm.
A health department employee will answer questions and may preform a health screening over the phone.
Should you need higher level of care, they will direct you. The purpose of phone screenings is to reduce the congestion in our medical facilities and allow social distancing.
Please be patient if you are not directly connected, we will answer calls in the order they are received.
If you are planning on going to a physician, please call before arrival.
The City of Brownwood, Brownwood/Brown County Health Department, Brownwood Regional Medical Center, Texas Department of State and Health Services, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention are closely working together to provide the community with the best health practices.
The City of Brownwood has set up www.brownwoodtexas.gov/health as an online portal with up to date information regarding the confirmed COVID-19 confirmed case, and additional preventative measures.
Additional information will be posted to www.brownwoodtexas.gov/health as it becomes available.
