Brown County confirms second COVID-19 case

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Brown County.

The Brown County Health Department confirmed the case in a news release issued Friday evening.

According to the news release, a male in his 70s is currently in quarantine after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

The man had no reported international travel.

The epidemiologist at the health department is currently investigating, the release states.

“We are working with the person to identify any close contacts he had and will follow the guidelines of the CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services in regard to isolation requirements,” said Lisa Dick, Health Administrator of Brownwood/Brown County Health Department in the news release.

There is currently no additional information available regarding the patient, the release states.

