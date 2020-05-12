Brown Co. Fair Association planning for future following rodeo cancellation

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brown County Fairgrounds will be much quieter than expected June 4-6 as the Brown County Rodeo has been canceled.

Brown County Fair Association Rodeo Chairman Brent Moseley said, “It’s just a huge part of fundraising to pay the bills for the barns and also helping raising money for the kids doing the youth fair come January.”

Brown County Fair Association Marketing and Queen Chairman Ann Glasscock said, “We’ll still be doing some fundraising events and getting the kids involved. We’re really just trying to market to the kids.”

On a regular basis, the Brown County Fair Association raises over $500,000. The funds help pay for the facilities, maintenance, and all other costs that go into putting on the rodeo as well as the youth fair every year.

“The rodeo is a big contributor from a sales tax revenue standpoint. That’s one of the big points of giving back to the community as a whole because they’re such great community givers,” Brown County Fair Association Finance Chairman Gayland Miller said. “It’s going to be a challenge, I know, from an operational standpoint for us to be able to get through and cover expenses for the facility and the structure, but the good Lord always got a way of providing for us it seems like year after year.”

Even with the disappointment of cancelling the rodeo, the plan is to have the Brown County Youth Fair put on in January as regularly scheduled. Girls running for royalty are getting involved to help out.

Glasscock said, “They’re going to do some fundraising and marketing for us. This summer we’ve talked to the girls and I know there are some wave parades going on, so we’d like for them to get involved in that.”

And following the 2021 youth fair, expect the rodeo committee, made up of 12 members, to make the 2021 rodeo the best one yet.

“Come 2021, we will have a bigger and better rodeo than we’ve ever had before,” Moseley says.

“Everybody keep the faith and keep doing what you’re doing. We’ll see you in January,” Miller said.

The Brown County Fair Association can be reached on their Facebook page as well as at browncountyfairandrodeo.com.