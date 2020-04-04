Brown County Health Department reports 1 confirmed COVID-19 case, total of 5

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received one positive result of COVID-19, making a total of five COVID-19 cases in Brown County.

“The fifth confirmed case is a male in his 60s. The investigation is currently underway. The individual is not a public or retail sector employee, and has had limited interaction in the community for the past several days,” said the City of Brownwood in a press release addressing the COVID-19 confirmed case. “The epidemiologist at the Health Department will complete the investigation, and if there is known public exposure, that information will be released.”

Current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County:

85 Tested

74 Negative

6 Pending (have not received results)

5 Positive Cases

2 Recovered

0 Deaths