Brown County Health Department reports one additional confirmed COVID-19 case, total of 6

Brown County, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received an additional positive case of COVID-19 making a total of six cases in Brown County.

The sixth confirmed case was received at 9:30 pm April 4th; earlier that day another case had been confirmed.

The patient is female in her 60s who is currently hospitalized at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene, Texas where she was tested.

According to the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department, the patient is a resident of a nursing home in Brownwood. “The nursing home is contacting family members of the other residents. The Health Department will be working with the nursing home to

complete a full investigation.”

Current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County:

86 Tested

74 Negative

6 Pending (have not received results)

6 Positive Cases

2 Recovered

0 Deaths