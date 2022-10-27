BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) reported that an inmate escaped from jail grounds, and was located about 30 minutes later.

Right around 2:25 p.m., Sergio Castillo, assigned to work at Precinct 3 County barn, walked away from his work detail.

BCSO, along with Early and Brownwood Police Departments, and the Texas Department of Public Safety went searching for Castillo.

He was found along Highway 183 South at about 3:00 p.m. Thursday.

Police are charging Castillo with Escape from Custody, a third degree felony.