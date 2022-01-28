BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Brownwood initiated a new type of emergency response team, unlike any other in the Big Country.

The idea of the Emergency Chaplain’s Ministry (ECM) began by County Judge Dr. Paul Lilly, and the Brown County Office of Emergency Management.

Fully funded through local church and citizen donations, the ECM will arrive in a refurbished ambulance, stocked with toys, blankets, emergency food and other tangible resources for the victims of a given disaster. The ECM will respond to fires, floods and tornadoes, as well as when requested by local fire and law enforcement agencies.

These chaplains will arrive on scene, assisting the American Red Cross, Salvation Army and other first responders, by providing spiritual and emotional support, and shelter to residents in Brown County.

“When they show up it’s going to be on people’s worst days, so it’s just to give them a little comfort and let them know someone cares. And definitely, hopefully get them some help,” Emergency Management Coordinator for Brown County, Darrell Johnston explained.

They are also working closely with Good Samaritan Ministries to provide vouchers for victims, which they can take to their shop and be provided clothing, kitchenware and other necessities.

As of Friday, there were 10 chaplains on staff. While on duty, they will have one chaplain ready and one backup scheduled to be available 24/7.

The ECM will officially launch Tuesday, February first.