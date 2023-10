BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Brown County man was given a 10-year prison sentence Wednesday. He was charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

Courtesy of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office

On September 25, 2023, Royce Harold Christopher, 66, was arrested by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. He pleaded guilty to the felony offense on October 4, 2023.

Further details into Christopher’s arrest have not been released.