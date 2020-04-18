Brown County receives 1 new COVID-19 positive case, total of 13

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department confirmed a new positive case of COVID-19 in Brown County.

According to the City of Brownwood, 170 tests have been administered, 155 of those returning negative and 2 still pending.

Case number 13 is a woman in her 30s and an employee of the same nursing home in Brownwood as cases six through eleven. The patient is not hospitalized, neither are cases seven through twelve.

Additional data release Saturday afternoon shows 7 people have recovered.

There still only one death related to the Coronavirus reported.