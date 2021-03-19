Brown County reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death over the last week

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Officials in Brown County are reporting 20 new COVID-19 cases in the last week and one new death.

The City of Brownwood also released the following vaccination information for the county:

COVID-19 Vaccination Information:

Currently the eligibility criteria for receiving a vaccine are as follows:

Phase 1A: Front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities

Phase 1B: People 65+ or people 16+ with a health condition that increases risk of severe COVID 19 illness.

Phase 1C: People 50 to 64 years of age

School and Licensed Child Care Personnel

PLEASE NOTE: During the next upcoming clinics, vaccines may be available for individuals not listed in the above criteria, depending on public need. If you have not already filled out the contact list for future vaccination clinics and would like to do so, please visit: http://bit.ly/3rqtsRi

Persons signing up on the contact list may be contacted if there are available vaccines not scheduled for individuals in the Phases 1A, 1B, and 1C. Signing up on the contact list will help the Health Department gauge public demand for vaccines across all age/health groups.

Weekly Update:

For the week of March 12-19, 2021, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 20 positive COVID-19 test results, 25 negative, and 22 recoveries. Of the 20 positives, 10 were PCR, and 10 were antigen. There are currently 3 hospitalized in Brown County. One death has been reported, a male in his 60s, not a resident of a nursing facility.

COVID-19 Vaccinations:

Brown County currently shows 5,141 people vaccinated with 1st doses, 2,268 people vaccinated with both doses. 30,883 is the estimated for vaccination.