BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In response to the Uvalde school shooting, Governor Greg Abbott will allocate $50 million for the Bullet/Ballistic-Resistant Shield Grant Program. This grant will provide funds to help address active shooter barricade situations statewide. Pat McLaughlin, Brown Counties Director of Governmental Affairs, has worked with the Office of the Governor of Texas to secure $68,595 of grant funding.

These funds will be used to purchase fifteen Level III+ Ballistic Shields for the Brown County Sheriff’s Department. Vance Hill, Brown County Sheriff, said the protective equipment will help officers and the community in a press release.

“Funding is and will always continue to be an issue, but partnering with the state to be able to purchase these shields is huge,” stated Brown County Sheriff Vance Hill. “Having this protective equipment makes me feel more comfortable knowing that the deputies will have immediate protection and could prevent hesitation in breaching a door if there’s an active shooter. The more protection they can have, the better.”

Shayne Britton, Brown County Judge, shared Brown Counties excitement to secure the shields and protect the community.

“Brown County is excited to work hand in hand with the Governors office to secure equipment and training for our front-line law enforcement officers. We will continue to do all we can to maintain the safety for our children, teachers and schools in Brown County,” stated Britton.

These shields will be available to officers who have had at least 16 hours of ALERRT training (Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training) or for those who commit to attend training within the next two years. ALERRT helps equip first responders with strategies to respond to active attack events and has served more than 200,000 first responders in the United States.