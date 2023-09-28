BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of numerous scam phone calls impersonating law enforcement.

Officials have reported that people are receiving calls from a phone number with the area code 770. The caller pretends to be ‘Lieutenant Lawson’ from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and claims that the receiver has missed their jury duty and now has a warrant for their arrest.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that this is a scam. Officials added that residents will never receive calls regarding warrants for arrest for such violations, missed jury notices, or payment requests over the phone.

Those who are a victim of a phone scam are encouraged to report it to officials so that the information can be passed on.