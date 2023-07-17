BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Brown County man was arrested by a county SWAT team for the alleged manufacture and delivery of meth. At the time of his arrest, he was found with more than six ounces of the drug.

In a press release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), it was revealed that the BCSO’s Narcotics Investigation Division and Brown County SWAT Team had used a search and arrest warrant to find James Allen, 62, at his Brown County home after a “lengthy investigation.”

Upon his arrest, authorities reported finding more than six ounces of meth.

Allen was booked into the Brown County Jail Friday, July 14 on the charge of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 >=4g < 200g. He has a $50,000 surety bond attached.

In efforts to reduce drug abuse, BCSO said its office urges all to report suspicious activity to Crime Stoppers at one of the following phone numbers: (325) 646- 5510 or (325) 646-8477. You may remain anonymous.