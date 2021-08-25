Brown County United Way announces 2022 Campaign Chair

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (News Release) — The Brown County United Way announces that Brandon Price, Assistant Store Director of United Supermarket in Brownwood, will serve as chair of the 2022 annual community campaign, which is set to kick off on August 31st, 2021. As campaign chair, Price will connect with area corporations to share the impact of the Brown County United Way’s work in the community. The annual community campaign enables the Brown County United Way to help struggling neighbors throughout the region with immediate basic needs to achieve long-term financial stability and success.

“The pandemic created unprecedented needs in our community, especially for those families and individuals who were already struggling to make ends meet,” said Bradlee Dodds, Executive Director of the Brown County United Way. “I know Brandon’s dedication to the community and tremendous leadership skills will have a great impact of this year’s campaign, allowing us to create more opportunities for individuals and families in our community to thrive.”

Price currently serves on the Brown County United Way’s Board of Directors and is the Vice President of United We Care which is a team member emergency fund within United Supermarkets. While attending Texas Tech University, Price started working at United Supermarkets and has been with them for 18 years. He moved to Brownwood 4 years ago, is a member of Coggin Avenue Baptist Church and enjoys traveling the world.

“I’ve seen firsthand the impact the Brown County United Way has on our community in helping families and individuals who are the most vulnerable,” said Price. “I’m honored to support the Brown County United Way as this year’s campaign chair and look forward to contributing to this tremendous work alongside many dedicated volunteers and generous supporters.”