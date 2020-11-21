Brownwood adds free mobile COVID-19 testing date Nov. 23

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A free mobile COVID-19 testing date has been set in Brownwood.

According to the city, the free oral COVID-19 testing will take place at Gordon Wood Stadium located at 3206 Milam Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, November 23.

No symptoms are required to be tested, and tests will not be done for anyone under 5 years of age.

“Do not eat or drink for 15 minutes before being tested,” said the City of Brownwood. “Easy registration and scheduling is available at www.GoGetTested.com. Results are available in 48-96 hours. Positive results receive a medical consultation from a provider.”

For questions regarding the mobile testing scheduled for November 23rd please contact City of Brownwood Fire Chief, Eric Hicks at 325.800.9794, or ehicks@brownwoodtexas.gov