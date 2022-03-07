BROWNWOOD Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Brownwood City Council voted along with the Brownwood Municipal Development District (BMDD) on Monday to move forward with the construction of a new multi-purpose event center, a project that has been in development for around 10 years.

“The BMDD was specifically created back in 2016 by election of the voters and this was one of the projects that was pitched as a reason to convert,” says executive director of Brownwood Economic Development Ray Tipton.

Though many locations were considered for the center, the old Radford Grocery Warehouse, known locally as the Timmins building, on the corner of Baker and Greenleaf was chosen, due in part to its historical connection to the city and proximity to the already developed downtown.

“For me this is kind of the logical next step,” Tipton says.

When complete, the Radford building will house the main meeting space, breakaway rooms, and indoor event venue. Just behind the building, construction is soon to begin on the Ice House stage, an outdoor concert venue that will have further audience space just across the street that will be known as Reunion Field.

Tipton says the existing Brownwood Coliseum will remain and hold events as it has for many years now, though he believes the new center will cater to a different clientele.

“What we have existing is the Brownwood Coliseum, but it’s used a lot for sporting events, so to have a facility where we have the breakout rooms and the meeting space will definitely be a draw for new events,” Tipton says.

The BMDD will cover 85% of the $14,267,000 cost. That money coming from the half a cent sales tax the BMDD already operates on. The remaining 15% will be covered by city funds.

Tipton says the response has been positive in the business community, with many local business owners looking forward to the projected tourism dollars the center will bring.

“We had a dozen or more local business owners that erupted in applause after the approval, so I feel like there’s a lot of support in the community for it,” Says Tipton.

The 18-month project was awarded to Waldrop Construction and is set to begin in April of 2022. Tipton says they expect to hold their first event in Fall of 2023.