Brownwood business bouncing back after February freeze

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Brownwood business has bounced back after almost losing its building thanks to the February freeze.

President of the Brownwood Art Association Craig Seger says this historic art center was almost a total loss.

“It took all of our members and the contractors to achieve this goal,” says Seger.

A water pipe in the attic burst during the winter freeze, flooding most of the building and destroying floors and walls. But after about four months, treasurer Scott Coers says the center is almost ready to reopen.

“Thankfully, we had insurance to cover it all and to take care of us and the building to preserve the aesthetic and repairs, everything that we lost,” says Coers.

Coers is looking forward to getting together again as the art association has not been able to meet in more than a year and a half.

“We’re excited to open back up and to start having our monthly meetings and shows again,” Coers says.

Seger says he is expecting to make a few changes in the center, hoping to increase the community’s interest in art.

“We hope to have more classes and offer a better relationship with the public, in working with the public and the community downtown here in the area to promote the arts,” Seger says.

The grand reopening is Aug. 5 and features the artists and photographer of the year.

