BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Brownwood woman and child are dead and another woman was injured in a crash Sunday morning.

According to a preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Safety (DPS), 41-year-old Kendra L. Cowan, of Brownwood, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet pickup south on State Highway 279 three miles south of Cross Plains shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday.

DPS says the pickup veered to the right into the bar ditch, then over corrected to the left, causing it to roll over.

Cowan and one child were pronounced dead at the scene, while 42-year-old Rachel Nandin, of Brownwood, was taken to Hendrick Medical Center with “stable/incapacitating injury,” according to DPS.

Another child was involved in the crash, but no other information about their status was provided.

The ages of the children involved in the crash are currently unknown.

Neither Cowan nor Nandin or one of the children were wearing seat belts. It is unknown if the other child was wearing one or not.

DPS says the crash remains under investigation.