BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A couple in Brown County have been charged with four indictments, including capital murder, in regards to the death of HardiQuinn Hill.

On August 22, 9-year-old HardiQuinn Hill was pronounced deceased. On September 27, her mother, 47-year-old Dawn Faith Hill-Flesner and her partner 42-year-old Jamie Faye Anderson were arrested. They were charged with tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.

Dawn Faith Hill-Flesner (left) and Jamie Anderson (right)

Facts from the investigation were brought before the Brown County Grand Jury and Hill-Flesner and Anderson are now facing four indictments:

Capital murder of a person under 10 years of age with no bond

Tampering/fabricating physical evidence with a $250,000 bond, in addition to previous charge

Count 1 injury to a child with intent to cause serious bodily injury with a $250,000 bond

Count 2 injury to a child with intent to cause serious bodily injury with a $250,000 bond

On December 17, Hill-Flesner and Anderson were served with these indictments at the Brownwood/Brown County Law Enforcement Center. The investigation remains open and there are no additional details released at this time.