Brownwood first responders participate on 9/11 Stair Climb

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Brownwood first responders, Deputy Parrot and Officer Salazar, attended to the ‘2019 San Antonio 110 9/11 Memorial Climb‘ early on Wednesday.

The purpose of the stair climb is to pay tribute to the climb that our 343 fallen firefighter brothers made, and lost their lives in the course of, on September 11th, 2001.

Deputy Parrot and Officer Salazar went to San Antonio and joined other first responders and families in the event. They were part of the 9/11 climb to pay tribute to the victims of 9/11.

The sole mission of “110 climbs”, created all across the country, is for our brotherhood to honor and remember the lost lives of our 343 firefighters.

Brownwood Police Department Chief stated how proud he was of these men.

“These gentlemen take vacation time to do this, take personal vehicles, their own money, etc. and do this out of a personal commitment and honor of those that fell that horrible day,” said Chief of Police Ed Kading. “I’m very proud of them, and there is no better example of a committed public servant than Deputy Parrot and Officer Salazar.”