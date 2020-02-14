Brownwood group working to help veterans with PTSD

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Brownwood group is working to help veterans suffering from PTSD.

Walking in the Shadow of Christ is a group set up to help not only veterans suffering from PTSD, but also those around them.

“When they come back from deployment they’re a different person,” says Chandra Stearns, a member of the group and the wife of a veteran. “My husband has had several flashbacks bad enough to where he has stood at the foot of the bed acting like he’s been aiming a rifle at himself.”

The flashbacks can be triggered by day-to-day life.

“You may be watching TV, or fishing with your friends, or somebody will say something, or something will happen and it’s purely coincidental, but it takes over,” she says.

One veteran says it’s a feeling that can’t be described in just one word.

“Anger, fear, anxiety, stress. It’s a very very ugly feeling,” Dale Stearns says.

Stearns started the organization and is still dealing with his PTSD.

He says it’s his mission to help as many people as he can.

“I don’t care about me, I care about the other veterans and spouses, and the kids, and that’s what this ministry is here for,” he says.

The group meets every second Sunday at Freedom Fellowship Church in Early.