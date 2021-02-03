Brownwood holds successful vaccination clinic Wednesday

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Gordon Wood stadium in Brownwood was full of thankful Brown County residents receiving their first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

Through the cooperative efforts of the Brown County Health Department and Hendrick Brownwood, as well as the tireless work of about 60 volunteers, almost 640 people were able to receive the vaccination.

Those volunteers came from the Citizen Early Response Team (CERT), and nursing students from Howard Payne University and Ranger College. With oversight from Hendrick staff, they were able to administer the vaccine and monitor patients for 15 minutes afterward to check for adverse reactions, of which there were none.

“Today has gone just fantastic, I think the longest that it took to get through the entire process was about 25 minutes,” said Brownwood City Manager Emily Crawford.

Now with a successful run under their belt, the city is actively working to have the state designate Brownwood as a vaccination hub, according to Crawford.

“Which is a designation that the state would provide us so that we could give up to 1,000 a day,” Crawford says.

Though most of the recipients Wednesday fell under the 65+ category, there were some younger recipients, like Brooke Esquivel, a 25-year-old healthcare worker at Chatfield Assisted Living, who also received the vaccine Wednesday.

Though she was skeptical of the pandemic in the beginning, Esquivel says the sight of her workplace being closed to the public for almost a year now has the reality of the situation setting in.

“It does exist and it is scary, but the best thing you can do is to embrace it because this is not going away,” Esquivel says. “I believe if we do get the vaccine, we do get one more step closer to allowing our facility residents to be able to step outside with their loved ones once again.”

Though there are no vaccines left in Brownwood, currently those on the waitlist will be informed of the next clinic as soon as the date is set. If you are in the Brown County area or surrounding rural areas, you can join the waitlist at their website.

Currently only those under tier 1A and 1B will be eligible to be vaccinated