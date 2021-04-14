Brownwood ISD making masks optional starting Thursday

BROWNWOOD, Texas (News Release) — Beginning Thursday, April 15, wearing a mask for BISD students, staff, and visitors will become optional while in district facilities, on school buses, and at school-sanctioned events.

Masks are encouraged for visitors while on campus, and most visitor restrictions remain in place.

Please check with your daycare or after-school program for any mask requirements they may enforce.

Hand sanitizer, availability of on-site COVID testing, classroom cleaning supplies, handwashing protocols, and social distancing encouragement remain in place throughout the district.

Please remember, masks have been a critical component of keeping students and staff in school by limiting close contact exposures. If someone around you tests positive, the decision not to wear a mask significantly increases your chances of being quarantined.

While no longer required, everyone has the opportunity to continue to wear a mask. We will be courteous and respectful of those who choose either route.

If you have specific questions, please contact your campus for answers specific to your child.