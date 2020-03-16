Brownwood ISD offering free breakfast, lunch for children during school closure

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood Independent School District (BISD) has issued updates on coronavirus concerns.

The district says before returning to campuses, all students and staff should complete a travel form that will allow them to provide individualized health information to those who traveled to particular areas. You can find that travel form here.

BISD has set up a webpage for the latest information regarding their COVID-19 response plan. This site should be monitored for the most current information.

Beginning Tuesday, March 17, BISD will be offering free drive-thru and pick-up meals for breakfast and lunch for kids up to 18 years old, regardless of where they go to school.

Locations where meals will be available for pick-up include Brownwood High School, East Elementary School, and Northwest Elementary School.

Maps for pick-up routes and schedule information can be found here.

BISD says faculty and staff are working diligently this week to formulate plans to provide instructional services to students while school is not in session. These plans will be communicated on or before Friday, March 20.