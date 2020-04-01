Brownwood ISD postpones prom, graduation still scheduled as planned

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood Independent School District (BISD) has postponed prom and canceled two other scheduled events due to the novel coronavirus.

According to a news release issued late Wednesday afternoon, prom has been postponed to a time and place to be determined, while Baccalaureate and Academic Awards Night have been canceled.

BISD says academic signing day, elementary graduation walks, and graduation are still scheduled as planned for May 21, 22, and 29, respectively.

The district says these activities will follow all governmental health mandates and recommendations in place at the time of these events, so additional modifications may be necessary.