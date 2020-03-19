Live Now
Coronavirus Virtual Town Hall with Governor Greg Abbott
1  of  46
Closings and Delays
Abilene ISD Aldersgate Abilene All Texas schools Baird ISD Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breckenridge ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Coleman ISD Early ISD Eastland ISD Elmcrest Baptist Church Eula ISD Gorman ISD Hardin Simmons University Hermleigh ISD Howard Payne University Jim Ned CISD Kenley School Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Moran ISD Panther Creek CISD Premier High School Ranger ISD Ready Steps Preschool Ministries Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Rotan ISD Santa Anna ISD Southern Hills Church of Christ St. John's Lutheran Church - Winters Stamford Baptist Church TLCA Abilene Trent ISD TSTC - All Campuses Westbrook ISD Winters ISD Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

Brownwood ISD says grades are frozen as of March 6

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood Independent School District (BISD) has released detailed instructions regarding their transition to remote learning.

BISD says they have posted detailed instructions on their website to help with the transition, and that all student course grades are considered frozen as of March 6.

“Careful consideration will be given on how completed coursework will impact course grades, GPA, and class rank,” a BISD news release states.

The full news release reads as follows:

Transitioning to off-campus instruction can be frustrating. We know there will be numerous questions, and we are working through them with your help. Today, detailed instructions for each campus are posted on our website at https://www.brownwoodisd.org/Page/2274. There are links from our homepage (https://www.brownwoodisd.org) and our COVID-19 page (https://www.brownwoodisd.org/COVID19). If you have questions, there are emails listed along with Facebook pages with the latest information available.

Grading

As of March 6th, all student course grades are considered frozen. All completed off-campus instructional materials will be assessed, which will allow teachers, parents, and students to monitor progress on the concepts covered. Careful consideration will be given on how completed coursework will impact course grades, GPA, and class rank.

Governor Abbott’s Order and Updated TEA Information

Yesterday’s announcement from Brown County schools aligns with today’s executive order by Governor Abbott. Our transition away from on-campus instruction for students continues through, at least, April 3rd. Food service continues for breakfast and lunch. We have increased our meal counts each day and fed 328 meals today.

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has a comprehensive COVID-19 website that has up to the minute information applicable to all schools in Texas. You can visit https://tea.texas.gov/coronavirus for the latest state-wide educational updates

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News