Brownwood ISD says grades are frozen as of March 6

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood Independent School District (BISD) has released detailed instructions regarding their transition to remote learning.

BISD says they have posted detailed instructions on their website to help with the transition, and that all student course grades are considered frozen as of March 6.

“Careful consideration will be given on how completed coursework will impact course grades, GPA, and class rank,” a BISD news release states.

The full news release reads as follows: