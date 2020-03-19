Brownwood ISD says grades are frozen as of March 6

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood Independent School District (BISD) has released detailed instructions regarding their transition to remote learning.
BISD says they have posted detailed instructions on their website to help with the transition, and that all student course grades are considered frozen as of March 6.
“Careful consideration will be given on how completed coursework will impact course grades, GPA, and class rank,” a BISD news release states.
The full news release reads as follows:
Transitioning to off-campus instruction can be frustrating. We know there will be numerous questions, and we are working through them with your help. Today, detailed instructions for each campus are posted on our website at https://www.brownwoodisd.org/Page/2274. There are links from our homepage (https://www.brownwoodisd.org) and our COVID-19 page (https://www.brownwoodisd.org/COVID19). If you have questions, there are emails listed along with Facebook pages with the latest information available.
Grading
As of March 6th, all student course grades are considered frozen. All completed off-campus instructional materials will be assessed, which will allow teachers, parents, and students to monitor progress on the concepts covered. Careful consideration will be given on how completed coursework will impact course grades, GPA, and class rank.
Governor Abbott’s Order and Updated TEA Information
Yesterday’s announcement from Brown County schools aligns with today’s executive order by Governor Abbott. Our transition away from on-campus instruction for students continues through, at least, April 3rd. Food service continues for breakfast and lunch. We have increased our meal counts each day and fed 328 meals today.
The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has a comprehensive COVID-19 website that has up to the minute information applicable to all schools in Texas. You can visit https://tea.texas.gov/coronavirus for the latest state-wide educational updates
