Brownwood ISD: Student with COVID-19 was on school campus Tuesday

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A student who tested positive for COVID-19 was on one of the campuses just one day before classes began.

In a news release issued late Wednesday afternoon, the Brownwood Independent School District (BISD) says a student who was lab-confirmed to have COVID-19 was at Brownwood High School on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

The district says the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department has contacted those who came in close contact with the student, whose identity will not be released due to privacy requirements.

BISD says they have also completed disinfecting all areas heavily used by the infected student.

“While we do not have reason to believe that those who were not in close contact with the infected individual have reason to be concerned, we ask that you, as always, watch for symptoms of COVID-19,” the release states.

According to the news release, BISD saw 82% of students show up for in-person learning on the first day of class Wednesday, and 18% learning remotely.