Brownwood ISD updates graduation plans to accommodate more students

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Brownwood ISD has updated its graduation plans as more options have become available following the Governor’s orders on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to a press release issued by the Brownwood Independent School District, the graduation plans have been adjusted to accommodate a more significant number of students and have the ceremony close to the original date.

The plan has been adjusted as follows:

May 29th – Virtual Video will still air at 7:00 pm (https://www.brownwoodisd.org/bhsgraduation)

June 5th – Downtown Parade

June 5th – Ceremony at Gordon Wood Stadium at 8:15 pm

“We understand some announcements, travel plans, etc. have already been made. We polled all senior families, and 80% of those responding were in favor of moving the ceremony to June 5th,” said the Brownwood Independent School District.

“There will be negative consequences to any change, but there are several positives to moving it up. Our military recruits will leave on June 8th, and several students with summer plans will be gone before July. This new plan moves the date close to the conclusion of the semester and our original graduation date.”