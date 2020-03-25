Brownwood ISD will try to go ahead with prom, graduation as scheduled

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood Independent School District (BISD) says they will try to hold activities for seniors as scheduled in May.
In a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, BISD says they “are going to make every effort to give our Seniors a wonderful final experience at BHS.”
The release states that as of March 25 their senior activity plans, including those for elementary school seniors, are scheduled as planned. Those include the following:
- Academic Signing Day – May 21
- Elementary Graduation Walks – May 22
- Prom – May 9
- BHS Baccalaureate – May 17
- BHS Academic Awards – May 18
- Graduation – May 29
According to the news release, the activities “will follow all governmental health mandates and recommendations in place at the time of these events,” saying additional modifications may have to be made as a result.
You can read the entire news release below:
SENIOR ACTIVITIES
On March 6th, our students left for spring break to recharge and prepare for a rewarding finish to the school year. Our seniors have been preparing for their final SAT, their last prom, their final athletic contest, their final one-act-play performance, and many other final school activities. Their eyes were set on graduation and beyond, but recent events involving COVID-19 have changed all this. But even with the challenges, we are going to make every effort to give our Seniors a wonderful final experience at BHS.
As of today, March 25th, our Senior activity plans are the following:
- Academic Signing Day – Academic Signing Day is still scheduled for May 21st.
- Elementary Graduation Walks – Seniors walking the halls of their elementary schools is still scheduled for May 22nd.
- Prom – Prom is still scheduled for May 9th.
- BHS Baccalaureate – Baccalaureate is still scheduled for May 17th.
- BHS Academic Awards – Academic Awards Night is still scheduled for May 18th.
- Graduation – Graduation is still scheduled for May 29th.
Please remember these activities will follow all governmental health mandates and recommendations in place at the time of these events, so we may need to make additional modifications if necessary. We will let everyone know of any changes as soon as possible so they can plan accordingly. Our priority is to give our Seniors a lasting and memorable experience as they close their final chapter at BHS. Follow https://www.brownwoodisd.org/covid19 for the latest updates.
- Goodwill-West Texas making ‘significant staff reductions’ due to COVID-19
- Doctor shares useful tips for how to properly clean your groceries
- Senate agree on $2 trillion COVID-19 aid package
- Brownwood ISD will try to go ahead with prom, graduation as scheduled
- Free educational resources for kids stuck at home during COVID-19