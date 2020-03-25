Brownwood ISD will try to go ahead with prom, graduation as scheduled

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood Independent School District (BISD) says they will try to hold activities for seniors as scheduled in May.

In a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, BISD says they “are going to make every effort to give our Seniors a wonderful final experience at BHS.”

The release states that as of March 25 their senior activity plans, including those for elementary school seniors, are scheduled as planned. Those include the following:

Academic Signing Day – May 21

Elementary Graduation Walks – May 22

Prom – May 9

BHS Baccalaureate – May 17

BHS Academic Awards – May 18

Graduation – May 29

According to the news release, the activities “will follow all governmental health mandates and recommendations in place at the time of these events,” saying additional modifications may have to be made as a result.

You can read the entire news release below: