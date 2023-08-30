BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In response to Hurricane Idalia, American Red Cross volunteer and Brownwood, Texas resident Bill Blagg is heading to Florida for disaster relief.

Idalia struck land as a Category 3 hurricane with winds up to 125 mph, leaving destruction in its path. It is expected to weaken into a tropical storm on Wednesday or Thursday as it moves toward South Carolina and North Carolina.

Before the hurricane made landfall, more than 500 disaster responders were mobilized by the Red Cross. In addition, 45 specialty response vehicles and supplies were brought in, including 100,000 ready-to-eat meals and shelter for 20,000 people.