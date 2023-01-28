SAN SABA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A two vehicle crash in San Saba Friday night resulted in two fatalities.

According to Brownwood News and KWTX, Texas DPS Troopers responded to a major crash around 4:00 p.m. on FM 45 in San Saba county.

52-year-old Eugenio Botello Perez was traveling northbound when his pick-up truck failed to maintain its lane and crossed into 65-year-old Richard Blair Harris’ path according to investigators.

Perez, from San Saba, was traveling southbound and Harris, from Brownwood was traveling northbound while towing a cargo trailer.

Harris and Perez were pronounced dead at the scene by Sharon Blossman, Justice of the Peace. Next of kin has been notified.

Authorities also said that Harris was traveling with a 23-year-old passenger who was treated on scene for non-incapacitating injuries.

This incident remains under investigation and BigCountryHomepage.com will update if more information is provided.