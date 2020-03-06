Brownwood meeting gathers insight for B21 bomber study

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB) – Air Force leaders gathered in Brownwood to share insight about the B21 “Raider” bombers with locals and to listen their concerns about the plane’s eventual landing at nearby Dyess Air Force base.

The meeting inside the Adams Street Community Center featured displays of timelines and information about the B21. Several boards detailed the Environmental Impact Statement which leaders hope to complete by the end of the year.

The EIS will help the Air Force determine how it can operate its squadrons, planes and everything else associated with the ‘beddown’ facilities for the B21 in a manner that will have minimal negative impact on the public at large.

“We’re out here in the communities to provide insight into what’s going on with the B21,” said Jeanine Turko, the project manager for the Environmetal Impact Statement.

The project Turko and other leaders are gathering information for is the “B-21 Main Operating Base Down Beddown” project. The project outlines the desire to form locations for training spaces, weapons facilities and military operating areas near Dyess AFB in Pecos and Brownwood, as well as for the other base which will house the planes – Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota.

“Input is very important,” said Turko.

Future community meetings are in the works for Abilene, additional information into the project can be found at B21EIS.com.