Brownwood ministry partners with senior center to deliver meals to homebound residents

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – According to TexasImpact.org, a site that tracks social issues throughout the state, as of July 2020, nearly 350,000 Texas senior citizens do not know where their next meal will come from.

That is roughly 10% of the state’s population.

However, after one phone call, Good Samaritan Ministries and the Brownwood Senior Center have come up with a solution to help bring meals to their residents.

Their solution: mobile food pantries.

Using Good Samaritan Ministries’ food bank, the senior center sends drivers to deliver meals to those who are homebound across Brown County.

Some rely on family or friends for rides or they are just unable to get out of bed, while others are living 30-45 minutes away from the nearest store without transportation, which prevents them from getting groceries.

Weldon Chaney is a delivery driver, and says he has seen it all over his two years delivering meals.

“I’ve found several that’s fallen and one deceased,” Chaney said.

To him, it’s more than just delivering a hot meal or groceries once a month, it’s a chance to develop relationships with those who receive the help.

Chaney delivers on the same route, so he has become very familiar with its residents. He said that they are all wonderful people, and even want to give back when they can.

“I’ve got some that don’t want you to leave,” Chaney said. “So, we’ll sit there talking, talking, talking, until I have to say, ‘I have to go.'”

He said that with all the good, comes the bad, as well.

Many of them, if Chaney another driver did not come by, may not have been found after a fall.

Executive Director of Good Samaritan Ministries Leesa Stephens said that senior hunger is a growing concern across the state and the country.

She said she hopes that the mobile food pantries will alleviate that stress throughout Brown County.

Good Samaritan Ministries has partnered with seven churches as well for those who are able to pick up their groceries. This helps cut the distance for those who live farther away from the Brownwood area.

She also said she hopes they will be able to expand further east in the near future.