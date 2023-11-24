BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Brownwood Police Department is investigating a murder that occurred on Wednesday, November 22.

At about 11:40 p.m., a 911 caller who resides at Wayside Apartments stated that a male was lying on a staircase, covered in blood. When officers arrived on scene, they saw that the man was suffering from head injuries from multiple lacerations about the head and face. The victim was identified as 58-year-old Richard Leroy Kittle of Brownwood.

Brownwood firefighters and AMR ambulance personnel cared for Kittle before he was transported to a nearby hospital. Shortly after, he was care-flighted to Hendricks North in Abilene and placed in the intensive care unit in critical condition.

At the scene, officers found bloody footprints and blood marks from the staircase to an apartment located on the second floor. When officers attempted to make contact, no one answered the door. According to the press release, detectives with the Brownwood Police Department arrived on the scene and obtained a search warrant due to the severity of the event. Brown County Regional SWAT team executed the warrant.

They located 38-year-old James David Harvey, who was the sole occupant of the apartment. Harvey was escorted by Brownwood PD and admitted to fighting with Kittle, causing many of the observed injuries during an interview.

Courtesy of the Brown County Sheriffs Office

Harvey was arrested for Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury and was booked into the Brown County Jail with a $25,000 bond.

At approximately 5:15 p.m. on November 23, Brownwood detectives learned that Kittle did not regain consciousness and died shortly before they were contacted. Harvey’s charge was upgraded to Murder.

Harvey remains held in the Brown County Jail on a $750,000 bond.