Brownwood nursing home now has 5 COVID-19 cases

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Brownwood has reported two additional COVID-19 cases from the same nursing home where three others have already tested positive.

According to a news release issued late Friday afternoon by the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department, the two new positives bring the total for the county to 10.

The first patient from the nursing home in Brownwood tested positive on April 4, two more positives were confirmed at the same facility on Wednesday, and the two reported Friday bring the total for that nursing home to five.

Overall, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department has conducted 135 tests, of which 118 have come back negative, 10 positive, and seven pending.

There have been zero deaths reported and five people have recovered, the health department reports.