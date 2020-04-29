Brownwood nursing home reports 1 new case of COVID-19, 1 new death

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Another resident of a Brownwood nursing home has died from COVID-19, and another has tested positive for the virus.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Brownwood is now four, all residents of the same nursing home.

According to the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department, they received two positive tests Wednesday, including the nursing home resident and the spouse of an employee of the same nursing home.

The total number of positive cases in Brown County is now up to 36.

Of those positives, 29 are either residents or employees of the same nursing home, which also includes the four deaths.

Current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County: