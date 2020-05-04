Brownwood nursing home reports 1 additional COVID-19 related death, 2 new cases

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — One additional COVID-19 related death was reported in the Brownwood nursing home. Two more tested positive for the virus.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Brownwood is now six, all residents of the same nursing home.

According to the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department, they received two positive tests Monday, including a nursing home resident and a nursing home employee.

The total number of positive cases in Brown County is now up to 38.

Of those positives, 31 are either residents or employees of the same nursing home, which also includes the six deaths.

Current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County: