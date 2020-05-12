Brownwood nursing home reports 7th death, 12 new COVID-19 cases

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Brown County has reported one new coronavirus death and 13 new positive COVID-19 test results, all connected to the same nursing home.

The death is the seventh in the county, all residents of the same nursing home.

Of the new positive results, seven are residents and five are employees of the nursing home. The other positive test is a relative of a nursing home employee.

The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department says none of the nursing home’s positive residents or employees are hospitalized.

The new positive results bring the total for the county up to 51. Of those 51 positive results, 43 are residents or employees of the same nursing home.

The nursing home will continue to perform mass testing on a regular basis until they have two weeks without a positive result, according to the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department.

Drive-thru testing will be available Saturday, May 16 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Coggin Intermediate School Gym parking lot located at 800 Rogan Street. Tests are free, but appointments are required.

