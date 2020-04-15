Brownwood nursing home reports 7th positive COVID-19 case, 12 overall in Brown Co.

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Another Brownwood nursing home resident has tested positive for COVID-19, the seventh overall case recorded at the facility.
Brown County officials say they received their 12th overall positive case on Wednesday, seven of which have been recorded at the same nursing home.
One resident of the facility who contracted the disease died Sunday night at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene.
On Wednesday, April 15 the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received a total of 16 negative test results and one positive result, making a total of 12 COVID-19 cases in Brown County.
Case number 12 is a resident of the same nursing home in Brownwood as cases six through eleven. The patient is not hospitalized, neither are cases seven through eleven.
The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County are below:
- 163 Tested
- 151 Negative
- 1 Pending (have not received results)
- 12 Positive Cases
- 7 Recovered
- 1 Deaths
