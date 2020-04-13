Brownwood nursing home resident dies of COVID-19, another tests positive

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A resident at a Brownwood nursing home has died from COVID-19, and another resident at the same facility has tested positive for the virus.

The patient died Sunday night at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene just eight days after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to a news release issued late Monday afternoon, the number of positive cases in Brown County is now up to 11, including six from the same Brownwood nursing home.

None of the residents are currently hospitalized, the release states.

Brown County has conducted 157 tests, 132 of which have come back negative, with 14 pending results.

A total of 11 tests returned positive results, five people have recovered, and one person has died.

