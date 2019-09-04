Brownwood officer indicted after 3-year-old son shoots self in head

Brownwood police officer Robert Lehman was indicted on a misdemeanor charge after his 3-year-old son accidentally shot himself in the head in late May 2019.

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Brownwood police officer has been indicted on a misdemeanor after his 3-year-old son accidentally shot himself in the head.

According to BrownwoodTx.com, 34-year-old Robert Lehman was indicted for making a firearm accessible to a child.

The incident occurred in late May 2019, when the 3-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the head and a 9mm pistol lying nearby on the nightstand.

Lehman has been placed on unpaid suspension pending the outcome of his case, according to the report.