Brownwood Regional Medical Center celebrates 50 years

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A hospital in the Heartland has reached a pretty big birthday, as Brownwood Regional Medical Center turned 50 years old this week.

The ribbon cutting for a new sign started the half-century celebration honoring the Brownwood Regional Medical Center. The room and both hallways were packed shoulder-to-shoulder with those wanting to ring in the hospital’s 50th, which CEO Jace Jones says was a little nerve-wracking.

“It’s pressure, believe it or not. It puts it into perspective the gravity of the situation, how much this place means to Brownwood and the surrounding area,” says Jones says.

Also ready to celebrate was Joanie Thomas, who’s been volunteering at the hospital since day one.

“It was crazy, everybody was getting used to where they worked, but everybody was happy,” Thomas says.

With 50 years of medical history now behind it, and with more small hospitals closing every day, Jones says it’s the hospital’s hospitality that will keep its doors open for more decades to come.

“I think for us, what sets us apart is our dedication to the patient, the quality of care, and the experience we deliver here, and I think that will move us forward for the next 50, 100, 200 years from now on,” Jones says.

A time capsule was actually buried near the sign, and will be dug up in 50 years for the hospital’s 100th anniversary.